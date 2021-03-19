Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 38% Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,909,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,378,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars.

