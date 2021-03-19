Neil Flanzraich Purchases 230 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMG traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,421.20. 358,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,193. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 170.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,358.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $450.53 and a one year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

