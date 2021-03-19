Neo (NEO) Price Hits $44.53 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $658.28 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $44.53 or 0.00075566 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00142204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00687080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

