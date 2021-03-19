Neo Price Up 7.4% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $44.53 or 0.00076502 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $888.62 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00653686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

