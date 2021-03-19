Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,919. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.09.
Several analysts have commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
