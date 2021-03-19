NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $79.39 million and $16.92 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.05 or 0.00453295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00143676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.00661998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,975,237,356 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

