NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Decreased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NTAP stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

