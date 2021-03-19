NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.