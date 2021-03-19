NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 426,083 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for approximately 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of NetApp worth $213,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. 26,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,688. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.