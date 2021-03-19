NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 415.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

