NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 370.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,436 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of NetEase worth $54,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

