Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,738 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

