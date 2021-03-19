Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $177.99 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00452964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00142830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00680510 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 176,994,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,993,656 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

