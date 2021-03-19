Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Nevro worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of NVRO opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.