New Gold (TSE:NGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$2.19. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 1,828,775 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -18.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

