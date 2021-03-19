New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director Sells $224,092.80 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,695. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

