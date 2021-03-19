New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of New Senior Investment Group worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 299.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.97 million, a P/E ratio of -57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

