Newscrypto Reaches Market Cap of $37.77 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 112.3% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $37.77 million and $1.09 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

