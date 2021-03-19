Newton Coin Project Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $61,641.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

