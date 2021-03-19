Newton (NEW) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Newton has a market cap of $23.41 million and $2.12 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00693553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00075816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.