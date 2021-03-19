NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 5.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 93,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,095,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

