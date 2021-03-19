NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 5.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 93,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,095,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.