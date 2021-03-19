Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $10.00 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

