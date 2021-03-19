Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Raised by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter.

NXST traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,382 shares of company stock worth $18,144,228. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

