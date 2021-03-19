NextDAO (NAX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $285,598.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00451934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00659332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,904,805,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,864,572,936 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

