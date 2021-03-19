NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49,432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 137,112 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. 123,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

