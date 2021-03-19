NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NEE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,802,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,354. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

