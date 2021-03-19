NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $70.84. 22,802,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,484,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

