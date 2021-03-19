NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $70.84. 22,802,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,354. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

