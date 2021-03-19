Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $88.46 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $88.46 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,033,985 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

