Nexus (NXS) Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $90.17 million and $1.07 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,039,642 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

