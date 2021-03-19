NFT Index Price Tops $598.59 on Major Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $598.59 or 0.01020506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 3% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $129,533.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

