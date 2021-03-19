NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 88.2% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $27.64 million and $1.26 million worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00452552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00664749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About NFT

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

