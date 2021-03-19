Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $160,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

