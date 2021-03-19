NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

