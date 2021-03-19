NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $165.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.