NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

