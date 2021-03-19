NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down to $143.17

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $143.17, but opened at $138.67. NIKE shares last traded at $139.28, with a volume of 811,208 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,139,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $2,043,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

