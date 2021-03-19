NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.57

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 93.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. NIX has a market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $134,793.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded up 106.4% against the US dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,809.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.81 or 0.03113121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00344408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.39 or 0.00920583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00400481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00378067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00252070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021029 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,945,022 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.