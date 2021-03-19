NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg Sells 2,933 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,305. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NMI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NMI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

