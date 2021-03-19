Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.40. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,072 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.