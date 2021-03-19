Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 44.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 160,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

