Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,008 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

