Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,626 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after buying an additional 294,188 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $22,382,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $18,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

