Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,282.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $597.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $241.21 and a one year high of $626.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

