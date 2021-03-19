Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

