Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

