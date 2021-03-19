Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,332 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.65. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie lowered Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.