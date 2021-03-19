Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,140 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

