Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 136,100 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 204.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 94.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

