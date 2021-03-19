Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

